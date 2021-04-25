Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $26,000 Position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 7,703.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 278,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $313.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%. The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONCT. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.