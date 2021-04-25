Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.70

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.70 and last traded at $96.35, with a volume of 2200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.73.

Several research analysts have commented on AIT shares. TheStreet downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 454.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 642,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after acquiring an additional 33,274 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.4% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 109,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

