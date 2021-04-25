Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Sets New 52-Week High at $266.00

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 262 ($3.42), with a volume of 16107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258 ($3.37).

ECEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eurocell from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Eurocell from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £292.10 million and a P/E ratio of -131.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 240.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 215.32.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

