Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Sets New 1-Year High at $87.75

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.75 and last traded at $87.75, with a volume of 885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.46. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.38. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $201,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 43.1% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

