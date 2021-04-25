Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) shares rose 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.51 and last traded at $37.09. Approximately 6,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 246,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. Research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

