Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) shares were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 290,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magenta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $529.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.