Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given New $469.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $450.00 to $469.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.85% from the stock’s current price.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.50.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $358.42 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $190.55 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.30.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total value of $14,471,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,175 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

