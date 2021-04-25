Zacks: Analysts Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $538.25 Million

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce $538.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $542.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $534.60 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $523.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $38.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $41.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.