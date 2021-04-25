Zacks: Analysts Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $538.25 Million

Brokerages predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce $538.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $542.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $534.60 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $523.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $38.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $41.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

