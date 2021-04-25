Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Northland Securities cut shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.24.

PSTG stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $62,124,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 228.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,520,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,248 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,875 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,297 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $7,558,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

