Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT Raised to $150.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.27.

Shares of SLAB opened at $154.60 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $88.28 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.17 and its 200-day moving average is $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.33, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091 over the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

