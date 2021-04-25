Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANIX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $147.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Emily Gottschalk bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. Insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $174,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIX. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anixa Biosciences (ANIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.