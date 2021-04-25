Entain (LON:ENT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,647 ($21.52) to GBX 1,872 ($24.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,799.80 ($23.51).

ENT stock opened at GBX 1,690.50 ($22.09) on Friday. Entain has a twelve month low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,815.66 ($23.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 172.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,539.70.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

