$87.66 Million in Sales Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to announce sales of $87.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.40 million and the lowest is $86.91 million. Lantheus posted sales of $90.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year sales of $389.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $390.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $471.68 million, with estimates ranging from $471.10 million to $472.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $94.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.40 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $22.27 on Friday. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 278.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after purchasing an additional 435,251 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 646,803 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 50,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

