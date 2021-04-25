Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $56.00

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.80.

BK stock opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,468 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,697,000 after acquiring an additional 208,846 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

