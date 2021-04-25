Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLNC. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company.

CLNC opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64. Colony Credit Real Estate has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.82.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,931,000 after buying an additional 254,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,273,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 611,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 86,799 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 591,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 121,623 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

