Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will report $359.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $395.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $312.00 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $302.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 57.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 31,742 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $69.76 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $73.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.45. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.