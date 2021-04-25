Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Trading Down 2.2%

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)’s share price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.49. Approximately 972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 306,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 76,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

