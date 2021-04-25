Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Gap Down to $28.21

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.21, but opened at $27.61. Office Properties Income Trust shares last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 798 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%. Equities analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.