Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s share price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 95,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,883,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

CLOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

