First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Gap Up to $41.04

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.04, but opened at $42.52. First Bancorp shares last traded at $42.79, with a volume of 330 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.14 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. Equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,001 shares of company stock valued at $370,276 in the last 90 days. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

