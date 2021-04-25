Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Down 3.2%

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.63. 2,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 529,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

A number of research firms have commented on INVA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 146.75 and a quick ratio of 146.75.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 53.99%. The company had revenue of $90.48 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 1,867,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,070,714.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,512,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the third quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 261.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 286,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 206,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,279,000 after acquiring an additional 136,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 243.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 105,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

