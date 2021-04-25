Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Down 3.2%

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.63. 2,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 529,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.
A number of research firms have commented on INVA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 146.75 and a quick ratio of 146.75.
In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 1,867,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,070,714.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,512,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the third quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 261.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 286,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 206,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,279,000 after acquiring an additional 136,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 243.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 105,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.
Innoviva Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVA)
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.
Read More: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.