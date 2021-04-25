Analysts Issue Forecasts for Magna International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Magna International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.70. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magna International’s FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Magna International stock opened at $97.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Magna International by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,000 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,744,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $5,289,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 1,858.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 59,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.