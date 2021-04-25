DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Comerica in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.24. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

NYSE:CMA opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $73.73. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1,280.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,864,000 after buying an additional 3,916,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,964,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Comerica by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,824,000 after buying an additional 353,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comerica by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,821,000 after buying an additional 314,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

