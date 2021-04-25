Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $80.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AECOM presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -57.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. AECOM has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $68.21.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

