Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.79

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.79 and last traded at $66.70, with a volume of 1844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $6,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,849 shares in the company, valued at $28,670,504.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,073 shares of company stock worth $12,615,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

