Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.41.

ANET stock opened at $318.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $326.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.76 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $748,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,207 shares of company stock worth $26,647,723 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

