Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.41.
ANET stock opened at $318.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $326.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.58.
In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $748,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,207 shares of company stock worth $26,647,723 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
