Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q1 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.29 EPS.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.30.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP stock opened at $199.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $202.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.