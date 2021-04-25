Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.59

Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 11647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

REKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

