Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.59

Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 11647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.
REKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, February 12th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Rekor Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:REKR)
Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.
