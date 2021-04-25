Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ISR. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Isoray in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Isoray has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.77.

NYSEAMERICAN ISR opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. Isoray has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $127.50 million, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Isoray will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Isoray by 38.7% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 847,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 236,538 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Isoray by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 225,594 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 145,589 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Isoray by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,143 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Isoray by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 837,832 shares in the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

