Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Earns “Buy” Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NPIFF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Northland Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC upgraded Northland Power from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Northland Power from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Scotia Howard Weill restated an outperform rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Northland Power from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NPIFF stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

