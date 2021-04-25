Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Puma stock opened at $109.30 on Friday. Puma has a 12-month low of $57.34 and a 12-month high of $116.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.35.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

