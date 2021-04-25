Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OEZVY. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Verbund alerts:

OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $16.68 on Friday. Verbund has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.