Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BEG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 162 ($2.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock.

LON:BEG opened at GBX 125.40 ($1.64) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 101.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £189.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.80. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 129.80 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is currently -5.60%.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

