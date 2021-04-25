Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €132.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €130.20 ($153.18).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €119.42 ($140.49) on Thursday. SAP has a 1 year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1 year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a market cap of $142.55 billion and a PE ratio of 27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €107.28 and its 200 day moving average is €106.89.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

