Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) received a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VOS. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €49.00 ($57.65).

ETR VOS opened at €43.45 ($51.12) on Friday. Vossloh has a fifty-two week low of €29.85 ($35.12) and a fifty-two week high of €45.80 ($53.88). The stock has a market cap of $763.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of €41.54 and a 200-day moving average of €39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.19.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

