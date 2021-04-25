Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €175.00 Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €129.20 ($152.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €160.25 ($188.52).

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €153.70 ($180.82) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €154.08 and its 200 day moving average is €140.23.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

