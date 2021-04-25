Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Raised by Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Raymond James boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$54.40 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.57.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$40.33 on Friday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$18.53 and a 52 week high of C$40.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.83%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

