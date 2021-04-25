Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RNLSY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Renault from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Renault from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

RNLSY stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Renault has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

