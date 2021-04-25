Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kering from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. AlphaValue lowered Kering to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.00.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $78.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.77. Kering has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Kering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

