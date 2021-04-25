Royal Bank of Canada Increases Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to $45.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Spin Master from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Spin Master from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Spin Master from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Spin Master from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Spin Master stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

