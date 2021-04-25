Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Lowered to “Hold” at SEB Equities

SEB Equities cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at $20,417,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.