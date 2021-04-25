Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.49. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $241.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.20 million. On average, analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HVT opened at $39.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $762,090.00. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $428,359.68. 7.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

