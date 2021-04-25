Lufax (LU) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lufax (NYSE:LU) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Lufax to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Lufax has set its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts expect Lufax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $14.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45. Lufax has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $20.17.
Lufax Company Profile
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
