Lufax (LU) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lufax (NYSE:LU) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Lufax to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Lufax has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts expect Lufax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $14.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45. Lufax has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

LU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. Rowe started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

