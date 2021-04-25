$337.61 Million in Sales Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will announce sales of $337.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $341.60 million and the lowest is $332.12 million. Cable One posted sales of $321.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by ($2.14). The company had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CABO shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,034.50.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,846.14 on Friday. Cable One has a one year low of $1,687.00 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,810.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,958.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cable One by 2.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cable One by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cable One by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.