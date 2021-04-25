Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LNDNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of LNDNF stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. Lundin Energy AB has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $35.60.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.