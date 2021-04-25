KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Societe Generale cut KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. KBC Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $38.80.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that KBC Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

