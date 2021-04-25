Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Heineken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. ING Group downgraded shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heineken presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $58.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.96.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

