Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Equities analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to announce sales of $2.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.46 billion. Hormel Foods also posted sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $10.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $46.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

