FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Rogers Communications Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.97. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

RCI stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $37.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.