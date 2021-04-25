Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of WRTBY stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.69.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

